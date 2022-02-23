SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee awards grant to South Central Industries

SSM Health

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee recently awarded South Central Industries (SCI) a $10,000 grant for their Better Together Community Garden Project.

“Good nutrition is the underpinning for good health, so investing in the garden project will help improve the nutritional health of the participants which is a huge win,” says Angi Mohr, President, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee. “We are excited to see the new space and all the delicious fresh produce that will be grown. We are proud to partner with SCI on this project.”

The Better Together Garden Project will create a shared garden space that will expand their food pantry to provide more fresh produce. The garden will provide an opportunity to teach valuable skills along with education on the importance of eating nutrient dense food. In addition, the area will offer a public playground and community gathering area.

"South Central is honored to be recognized by SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee through this generous grant,” says Tina Hanna, Executive Director, South Central Industries. “The partnership between St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee, SCI and the Shawnee community will provide the southwest quadrant of our city a relaxing community space and an opportunity to participate and/or learn gardening skills. The revitalization initiative that South Central is conducting through the Better Together campaign is one for individuals with and without disabilities."

Every three years, St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee conducts a Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNA) to better understand and address the health needs in the community. St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee is currently finalizing the CHNA for 2022-2024 and will announce the top three health care priorities identified and the implementation plan to help move the needle of health for the community.