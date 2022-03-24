COEDD: Things to consider when choosing a nursing home

COEDD

As we age, one thing we should consider planning for is if you or your loved-one needs the care a nursing home provides.

That's why the COEDD Area Agency on Aging in Shawnee offers information and assistance in several counties.

According to COEDD, one step to help choose a facility is finding out about the cost — How much is it? How are you going to pay for it? What care or services are included for that cost? Often Social Security income, pensions, veteran’s benefits, long-term care insurance and other private pay sources may contribute to the cost. While Medicare helps covered skilled nursing for rehabilitation, it does not pay for long-term care. When a person’s savings or other resources have been spent down, a person may qualify for Medicaid/SoonerCare to contribute to the cost.

Another thing to consider in choosing a facility, is location. Consider a facility that is close to the doctor or hospital that you or your loved-one wants to continue using. While facilities have their own doctors to provide care, residents have the right to use the doctor of their choice. Facilities are not required to offer transportation to such services; however, they are required to honor the residents’ choice.

An additional step in choosing a facility is to consider the overall environment it provides. How accessible it is for family and friends to visit you as they are your support and contribute to your overall well-being? How varied is their activity calendar? Are the current residents awake and dressed? Are they being treated with dignity and respect?

Try to visit at least two nursing homes by calling and asking each for an appointment and a tour; consider mealtimes for an opportunity to observe the kind of food being served. Be sure to ask questions. Remember, this could be where you or your loved-one will be living. If you are a Veteran, consider visiting one of the five Veteran Nursing Homes in Oklahoma.

For additional resources or checklists to help guide you through the nursing home choice process, please contact your local Ombudsman supervisor at 405.273.6410: Cherry Love (x127) for Hughes, Pottawatomie, and Seminole counties; Denise Luzmoor (x133) for Lincoln, Okfuskee, Payne, and Pawnee counties.