Volunteers sought: Free ombudsman training available

COEDD

The need for advocates for Nursing Home, Assisted Living Centers, and Residential Care facility residents remains high. Ombudsman volunteers help provide that advocacy by completing weekly visits with residents where they would inform residents of their rights, listen to resident concerns about others associated with their care, complete informal problem-solving, and support residents and their families with resources and information.

According to COEDD in Shawnee, these volunteer tasks not only help improve the quality of life and the quality of care for long-term care residents, but ultimately the quality of life for the community.

If you would like to receive information about the Ombudsman Program, discuss applying to become an Ombudsman volunteer, or how to register for the upcoming May 2022 Ombudsman Volunteer Conference free of charge, please contact Ombudsman Supervisor, Denise Luzmoor with COEDD Area Agency on Aging at 405.273.6410, ext. 133.