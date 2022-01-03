Holy Family exhibit offered at Mabee-Gerrer through February

MGMoA

Holy Family: Images of the Holy Family from Medieval through Modern is on exhibit through February 13 at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee.

This exhibit explores the iconography of the Holy Family from Medieval through modern times, as well as using a variety of mediums. The Holy Family iconography gained importance in the Middle Ages as imagery that people can relate and respond to.

"This exhibit looks at the Holy Family using the MGMoA's vast collection. The pieces are hundreds of years and continents apart but the basic iconography stays the same," says Delaynna Trim, MGMoA Curator of Collections.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus at 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The museum is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.