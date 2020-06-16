Shawnee Trails Wine and Art Festival is June 19; SEFF to host first event since COVID-19

Galen Hawes - ghawes@news-star.com

While many businesses and restaurants had to close due to COVID-19, local events also were being pushed back or canceled.

SEFF (Safe Events For Families) followed suit by canceling the annual Redbud Festival and the Downtown Block Parties.

The Shawnee Trails Wine and Art Festival will be the first event hosted by SEFF since COVID-19.

“We will be taking safety precautions such as vendors being spread out and not bringing in bleachers like we normally do,” said Dell Kerbs, SEFF President. “Social distancing is recommended but masks are not required.”

The festival will be located at Main and Broadway, this Friday, June 19 beginning at 6 p.m.

Entertainment for attendees includes an art walk, wine tasting, craft brewers, street vendors, and live music featuring Moonlight Ford and Steve Story.

Community members planning to attend the festival should bring lawn chairs because seating will not be provided.

“Come out, have fun, enjoy the vendors and the music,” said Kerbs.

The SEFF (Safe Events For Families) mission is to provide quality family friendly events at little to no cost.

“Thank you to our sponsors and volunteers in the community who help make events like this possible,” said Kerbs.