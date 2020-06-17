Shawnee News-Star, staff win OPA awards

The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee News-Star and members of its newsroom have received awards from the Oklahoma Press Association.

The News-Star, which competes in Division II Dailies, placed first in editorial writing and received second place honors in News Content and Sports Coverage.

The News-Star also won second place in Sales Promotion for Best of the Best as well as second place in Community Leadership for Best of News-Star Preps event. The News-Star also received third place overall in Layout and Design and Advertising.

The News-Star also took third place for dailies in Digital Media.

Overall, the News-Star was among the top three finalists for the Sequoyah Award in Division II, placing second behind The Ardmoreite.

Several staffers also received individual awards.

Reporter Elisabeth Slay took first place in In-Depth reporting for "Shawnee animal rescues struggle with the growing animal population." Slay also won third place in Feature Story for a piece on a local artist.

Designer TIna Bridenstine took second place in Front Page Design and Designer Gay Ketchum won third place in the same category.

Managing Editor Kim Morava placed second in News Content for "Jury chooses death penalty," a story about the man convicted in the death of a Tecumseh police officer.