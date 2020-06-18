Pott. County DA investigates mailers as election fraud

The Shawnee News-Star

Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb received a request from Sen. Ron Sharp and is investigating a series of election mailers, a spokesman for the office confirmed Thursday.

The fraudulent mailers against Sharp appear to come from The Oklahoma Conservative Project, LLC, which does not exist in records according to the Oklahoma Secretary of State, the request letter shows.

“I am working diligently to find the person or persons responsible for what at this point we believe is election fraud,” Grubb said Thursday.

Watch for updates.