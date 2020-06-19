Heroic actions: Pott. County deputy saves driver's life

A Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy is credited with giving life-saving CPR to a motorist who had a heart attack while driving in southern Pottawatomie County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Brian Orr sent a letter to Sheriff Mike Booth and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office to recognize Deputy Amber Wells for her heroic efforts in providing CPR to that driver.

It was Tuesday when Wells was on patrol and received a call about a vehicle running off the road on SH 102 south of SH 9.

Wells arrived and found the driver slumped over the wheel. According to Orr's letter, Wells did CPR on the patient for about 30 minutes.

Orr's letter indicates he went to the ER and learned the driver was still alive, with a nurse crediting the deputy's life-saving action.

At last check, the driver remained hospitalized, but no other information was available.

Watch for any updates.