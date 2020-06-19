Shawnee teen injured in late-night traffic accident

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Shawnee teen was injured in a single-vehicle accident late Thursday night on Valley View Road at Hardesty Road, two miles north of Earlsboro in Pottawatomie County.

A 1999 Ford F150 driven by Colton Martin, 18 of Shawnee, was driving northbound on Valley View Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway into a ditch and struck a mailbox, troopers said. The driver overcorrected, the patrol said, causing the vehicle to overturn three times and land on its top in a fence. The patrol said he was ejected about 12 feet.

Martin was transported by MediFlight helicopter ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the OHP said, where he was admitted in critical condition with multiple external and internal injuries.

The driver's condition was listed as sleepy, according to the trooper's report, with the cause of the accident listed as apparently sleepy. The patrol said seat belts were not in use.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Dustin Carlton of Troop A and he was assisted by the Earlsboro Police and Fire Department.