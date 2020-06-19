Temple Baptist Church supports Shawnee PD with cookout

Brian Johnson

Viewing all the recent news reports, Temple Baptist Church Pastor R.J. Stokes and his wife Crissy felt like they needed to do something to show support for first responders.

Through prayer and the cooperation of their church family, Temple Baptist conducted an all-day, 11-hour cookout for the Shawnee Police Department on Thursday.

“My wife Crissy and I prayed about how we can show support to our local first responders. God revealed to us to have a cookout,” said Stokes. “We talked with Jay Kheen (Shawnee PD detective and also a member of the church). Jay helped us with the logistics.”

The cookout began at 11 a.m. Thursday and wrapped up around 10 p.m.

“We really wanted to show support for the police department and first responders,” Stokes said. “We wanted to let them know that they are not on an island. We wanted to show them that they are citizens just like us and that we care for them.”

Members of the Shawnee Police Department streamed in and out throughout the day as deacons of the church cooked the hamburgers and other church members assisted with the meals.

“We want to let them know that they aren't fighting it alone,” said Stokes.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, nearly 50 people, including officers and their children, had filtered in.