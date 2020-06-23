Shawnee police respond to accident

Shawnee officers responded to a car accident at 8:15 p.m. Monday, June 22 at Farrall Street and Bell Street where one person was injured.

According to Shawnee PD Cpl. Vivian Lozano, a Chevy Malibu, driven by Amber Wano, was traveling westbound on Farrall when Wano failed to yield and hit motorcyclist Matthew Barksdale.

Lozano said Barksdale was traveling eastbound on Farrall and was taken to the OU Medical Center.

The accident is still under investigation Lozano said.