Fishing Report for June 24

Central

Arcadia: June 22. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait along the dam, rocks and points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around points, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: June 22. Elevation below normal, water upper 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves and along shallows. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and in coves. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Overholser: June 23. Elevation normal, water 86 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits around docks and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and minnows in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Wes Watkins: June 23. Elevation below normal, water 86 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. White bass slow on lipless baits and sassy shad in the main lake. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

Northeast

Bell Cow: June 20. Elevation normal, water 79 and murky. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and worms around brush structure, docks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on grasshoppers, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: June 21. Elevation above normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait and live shad at 10-20 ft. in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: June 23. Elevation below normal, water 74 and murky. Channel and flathead catfish slow on Alabama rigs, chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, main lake, riprap, shorelines, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, tube jigs and worms around docks, riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: June 20. Elevation normal, water 80 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, rocks and weed beds. Flathead catfish fair on sunfish around brush structure, rocks and weed beds. Green sunfish good on jigs, small lures and worms along shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: June 21. Elevation normal, water high 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, dough bait, live shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channels and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and jerk baits around points and standing timber. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: June 21. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, riprap, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and in coves. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie are in the summer pattern. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: June 22. Elevation normal, water 81 and 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures around docks, riprap and shorelines. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, jigs, sassy shad, slabs and spoons in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: June 21. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, flats, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, main lake, river channel, river mouth, rocks and spillway. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie are in the summer pattern and are being found in good numbers on brush piles. Crappie seem to prefer minnows. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: June 22. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on lipless baits and topwater lures around brush structure and flats. Blue and channel catfish good on shad along flats and main lake. Bluegill excellent on worms along shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: June 21. Elevation below normal, water 75 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jigs below the dam. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: June 21. Elevation above normal, water upper 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Bowfishing opportunity for gar has been good below the dam near the iron footbridge. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: June 22. Elevation 2 1/2 ft. above normal, water 78 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Striped bass and striped bass hybrids slow on live shad, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam. White bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, live shad, minnows, shad, spoons and tube jigs in the main lake, around points, riprap and bridges. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, worms and noodling along channels, riprap, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: June 23. Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure and in coves. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: June 19. Elevation normal, water 63 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Water flow has begun to cycle at the river. Fishing is good during those periods of low or no flow. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: June 23. Elevation above normal. Saugeye good trolling crankbaits in 10-14 ft. of water around rock points, sandbars and dam. Bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures in the main lake and around points. Flathead and channel catfish good on shad, chicken liver and cut bait in the main lake, along the dam, channels and in coves. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.

Oologah: June 19. Elevation normal, water low80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits and crankbaits around brush structure and in coves. Blue catfish good on shad below the dam and along riprap. Crappie excellent on minnows around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: June 21. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on cut bait, live shad and spoons in the main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs at 10-15 ft. around brush structure, standing timber and bridges. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: June 22. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: June 18. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic bats in coves and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and in coves. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: June 21. Elevation normal, water 83 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits and small lures along channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: June 22. Elevation normal, water 82 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures along flats and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on shad below the dam. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: June 20. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Walleye and white bass fair on crankbaits in the main lake. Channel catfish good on minnows along the dam and riprap. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: June 23. Elevation 3/4 ft. below normal, water mid-70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Walleye fair on worms close to rocks on the dam. Striped bass hybrids fair in deep water. Catfish fair to good on trotlines on the north side. Crappie fair around fishing dock. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: June 23. Elevation normal, water 81. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Bluegill fair on worms in the discharge and main lake. Drum good on worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: June 23. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear to stained up creeks. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. White bass good on grubs and small jigs; they are schooling and on the move. Bass good on crankbaits, worms and topwater lures. Crappie good on chartreuse jigs around marked brush piles and fair on minnows and jigs around docks. Channel catfish excellent on dough bait. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: June 23. Elevation normal, water 72 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait and stinkbait along the river channel and river mouth. Smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, shallows, shorelines, above and below falls behind current breaks like boulders. Try concentrating on shady areas provided by overhanging trees later in the morning and afternoon. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on in-line spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: June 19. Elevation normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: June 19. Elevation normal, water 88 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass good on jigs, live bait, live shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. White bass good on jigs, slabs, small lures and spoons in the main lake, around points, sandbar and shorelines. Blue catfish excellent on live bait, live shad and worms in the main lake, river mouth, rocks and shallows. Blue catfish are on the rocks spawning. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: June 19. Elevation above normal, water 76 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: June 21. Elevation normal, water 87 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp and worms along riprap, weed beds and inlet. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 19. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: June 19. Elevation normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, points, rocks and in coves. White and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, lipless baits and topwater lures in coves, along flats and main lake; look for surfacing schools. Crappie and spotted bass fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: June 22. Elevation above normal, water 80 and clear. White bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs and topwater lures in coves and main lake. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, riprap, shallows and in coves. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: June 19. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs and topwater lures in coves. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, hotdogs and shrimp along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: June 19. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and small lures along creek channels, points, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Channel, blue and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, river mouth, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, along creek channels, shallows, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: June 20. Elevation normal, water 79. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: June 19. Elevation normal, water 72. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. White bass good on live bait, sassy shad, slabs and topwater lures along flats, main lake and points. Striped bass good on live shad, sassy shad, slabs and topwater lures along the dam, flats, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.

Wister: June 19. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, stinkbait and worms below the dam, around brush structure, main lake and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Altus-Lugert: June 22. Elevation below normal, water mid-70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on cut bait, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, river channel and river mouth. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: June 21. Elevation above normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad and punch bait in the main lake and around points. Saugeye good trolling crankbaits and plastic baits in 6-10 ft. of water. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: June 21. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on topwater lures around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: June 21. Elevation above normal, water 71 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver and dough bait along channels, points and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: June 22. Elevation normal, water 76. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye good trolling crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait along flats and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: June 23. Elevation above normal, water low 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and main lake. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, sassy shad and shad along channels, dam and main lake.