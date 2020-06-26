3 Things to Do This Weekend

Saturday, June 27

Get out of the summer heat by swimming at the Shawnee Splash Pad, which reopened Friday, June 12 after being closed for several weeks. There is something for everyone from the pools to the climbing walls to the lazy river. The Splash Pad is open noon to 8 p.m.

Check out Cargo Ranch’s 5th Annual Cargo Classic 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, June 27 at 8 am. The race will be run on a USATF certified 5k course that will start and finish at Heritage Church at 2100 N Bryan Ave in Shawnee. There will also be a 1 Mile Fun Run.

Experience local art at the OK Art Crawl Saturday, June 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. The Art Crawl is a drive exhibition and will feature different artists across Oklahoma displaying their houses on their front porches and in their garages. The Ok Art Crawl will be Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 weather permitting.