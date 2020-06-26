Shawnee, surrounding areas to vote in primary election June 30

Voters in Shawnee, North Rock Creek and Dale will go to the polls Tuesday for the Primary Election Tuesday, June 30.

According to Jeannie Stover, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary, early voting will be available Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, Stover said people should only use this line if the election includes state or federal offices.

Stover said the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and lines are possible at peak voting times.

In addition, Stover said wait times will likely be shortest in the middle of the morning and afternoon and anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Stover said anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information or view a sample ballot can do so online.

People can access the Online Voter Tool on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov.

Stover said those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.

In addition, Stover said as Oklahoma law states every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the County Election Board must show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.

These proofs of identities include showing a valid photo ID, show a free voter identification card or sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot.

Stover said physically disabled voters who cannot enter the polling place, need help marking their ballots, blind or visually disabled voters and illiterate voters may be assisted by a person the voter chooses.

According to Stover, in all cases, a person providing assistance can't be the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer or an officer or agent of the voter’s union.

Those providing assistance must swear or affirm that the voter’s ballots will be marked in accordance with the voter’s wishes.

Stover said in addition all blind, visually impaired and physically disabled voters in Pott. County may use the audio-tactile interface (ATI), a feature offered on all Oklahoma voting devices, to vote privately and independently, either at Pottawatomie County Election Board during early voting or at their assigned polling place on election day.

If voters have moved since the last election, but haven't transferred their voter registration to their new address, they may do so on Election Day by going to vote at the polling place where their registration has been in the past.

While voting, they may fill out a form instructing the County Election Board to transfer their registration to the new address before the next election.

Stover said any violation of election law will be reported to the proper law enforcement authorities.

Polling Place in Pottawatomie County include the following:

Rock Creek Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church, the Shawnee YMCA, University Baptist Church, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Grove School, Wesley United Methodist Church, Faith Community Church of God, Temple Baptist Church, Cross Connection Church, Rock Creek Baptist Church, Bethel Acres Assembly, North Rock Creek High School, Church of Christ Lakeview, Bethel Acres Assembly, Pink Town Hall, Tecumseh City Hall, Church of Christ in Tecumseh, First United Methodist Church in McLoud, Earlsboro Town Hall, Tribbey Community Center, St, Louis City Hall and Maud Community Center.

For additional election-related information, visit: www.elections.ok.gov.