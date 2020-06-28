Local professionals accepted in 34th Class of Leadership Oklahoma

Leadership Oklahoma is honored to announce that April Grace of Shawnee Public Schools and Rachael Melot of Sharecare- Blue Zones Project, have been selected to participate in its thirty-forth class. The members of the class were carefully selected from applicants throughout the state. “Leadership Oklahoma is very proud of the 51 people chosen for this year’s program,” Marion Paden, President and CEO, Leadership Oklahoma “Class 34 is a diverse group of outstanding leaders with a broad range of experience and interests who will enhance the knowledge and understanding of the critical issues impacting the State. Leadership Oklahoma is dedicated to recruiting, educating and connecting caring and committed Oklahomans and providing them with the information and network to create lasting change in Oklahoma.”

Over the next ten months, Class 34 members will meet monthly to visit nine communities; Seminole, Lawton/Fort Sill, Tulsa, Durant, Oklahoma City, McAlester, Enid, Norman and Guymon to discuss the many social, environmental and economic complexities of our state in an effort to stimulate inquiry, analysis and solutions for the public good.

Additional members of Class 34, their employer and where they live include: Nicole Amend, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Collinsville; Grayson Ardies, Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, Yukon; Laura Aufleger, OnCue, Stillwater; Mindy Banz, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma City; Michael Basch, Atento Capital, Tulsa; Dan Billingsley, Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits, Tulsa; Ellen Buettner, Oklahoma Healthcare Authority, Oklahoma City; Bevy Burgess, Ft. Sill, Lawton; Taylor Burnett, High Plains Technology Center, Woodward; Kent Burris, Central Technology Center, Cushing; Trey Caldwell III, Oklahoma Farm Bureau, House of Representatives, Caldwell Cattle & Hay, Lawton; Blake Callaham, Pioneer Telephone Cooperative, Tuttle; Young Chappell, The Boeing Company, Edmond; Clay Cockrill, Manhattan Construction Co., Edmond; Kyle Coulter, Area Manager, External Affairs, AT& T, Forest Park; Dr. Demetra Cox, Duncan Regional Hospital, Jefferson County Hospital, Duncan Family Care, Duncan; Danny Daniels, Jr., Marsh & McLennan Companies, Tulsa; Michael Davis, Oklahoma Industrial Finance Authority, Oklahoma City; Rachael Dewberry, Dewberry Law Firm, PLLC, Norman; Pamela Fry, Oklahoma State University – Tulsa, Tulsa; Ross Green, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Talihina; AJ Griffin, Paycom, Edmond; Todd Hamilton, BancCentral, Enid; Joshua Hinkle, 1NB, Norman; Scott Holz, The Stumpff Corporation, Bartlesville; Lisa Impson, The Chickasaw Nation, Ada; Aaron Johnson, Tulsa Dream Center, Bixby; John Kane, Kane Cattle Company, Bartlesville; Peggy Kates, Midwest Wrecking Co., Oklahoma City; Bryan Larison, Oklahoma Lions Boys Ranch, Stillwater; Rick Loyd, Price Tower Arts Center, Bartlesville; Matthew Peacock, WPM Design Group, PLLC, Norman; Baily Perkins, The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Oklahoma City; Krystina Phillips, Indian and Environmental Law Group, PLLC, Fittstown; Ron Ramming, Connors State College, Warner; Casey Reed, Oklahoma Army National Guard, Edmond; Johnathan Russell, Land Run Commercial Real Estate Advisors, LLC, Oklahoma City; Brandi Schieber, Owner | President, Downtown Threads, Kremlin; Suzanne Schreiber, George Kaiser Family Foundation/Tulsa Community Foundation, Tulsa; Lana Shaffer, First Physicians Capital Group, Laverne; Ashley Smith, Rose Rock Development Partners, Oklahoma City; Johnny Stephens, Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, Sperry; Sprague Taveau, Logistics Readiness Center-Ft. Sill, Lawton; Kelci Werner, First National Bank & Trust, Elk City, Elk City; Chad Wiginton, Western Oklahoma State College, Altus; Keren Williams McLendon, Robinson Aviation (RVA), Inc., Oklahoma City; Addie Yandell, Center for Employment Opportunities, Tulsa; Johnna Yoder, Society of Exploration Geophysicists, Mounds; Bryan York, BOK Financial, Oklahoma City. Leadership Oklahoma is a statewide organization founded in 1986 to create a network of leaders whose increased awareness and commitment to service will energize Oklahomans to shape the state’s future.

Approximately 1,630 members from 170 Oklahoma communities have completed the leadership program.