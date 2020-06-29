Earlsboro Resident Named on OBU Honor Roll

One Earlsboro, Oklahoma, resident was named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.

The Bison Honor Roll included Audrie Lupton, an undecided major.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69. The Bison Honor Roll recognizes part-time students who completed between 6 to 11 hours with a grade point average of 3.4 or higher with no grade lower than a C.

For more information about OBU, visit www.okbu.edu.

With its campus located in Shawnee, OBU offers 10 bachelor’s degrees with 88 fields of study and five master’s degree programs. The Christian liberal arts university has an overall enrollment of 1,868, with students from 35 states and 34 other countries. OBU has been rated as one of the top 10 regional colleges in the West by U.S. News and World Report for 28 consecutive years and Oklahoma’s highest rated regional college in the U.S. News rankings for 25 consecutive years. OBU is one of three universities in Oklahoma and the only private Oklahoma university listed on Great Value College’s rankings of 50 Great Affordable Colleges in the Midwest. The Wall Street Journal ranks OBU second in the nation for student engagement among all U.S. colleges and universities. Forbes.com consistently ranks OBU as a top university in Oklahoma and the Princeton Review has named OBU one of the best colleges and universities in the western United States for 15 consecutive years.