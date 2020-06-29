Election Day:  Primary, city elections set Tuesday, June 30

Voters in Shawnee and Pottawatomie County go to the polls Tuesday for primary elections and school board races also are being held in North Rock Creek and Dale.

According to Jeannie Stover, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and lines are possible at peak voting times.

Stover said the races set are as follows:

State Senator:

Democratic candidates: Sheila Bilyeu, R.O. Joe Cassity Jr., Elysabeth Britt and Abby Broyels.

Republican candidates: John Tompkins, JJ Stitt, Neil Mavis and Jim Inhofe.

United States Representative District 5:

Democratic candidates:

Kendra S. Horn and Tom Guild.

Republican candidates: Shelli Landon, Janet Barresi, Jake A, Merrick, Charles Tuffy Pringle, Micheal Ballard, Stephanie Bice, Terry Neese, Miles V. Rahimi and David Hill.

Corporation Commissioner:

Republican candidates:Todd Hiett and Harold D. Spardling.

State Senator for District 17:

Republican candidates: Brandon Baumgarten, Ron Sharp and Shane David Jett.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff:

Republican candidates: Jeff Griffith, Mike Booth and Ben Henderson.

Pottawatomie County Commissioner District 2:

Republican candidates: Jason M. Evans and Randy Thomas.

North Rock Creek Board of Education Member:

Candidates: Rodney Casteel and Adam L. Hester.

Dale Board of Education Member:

Candidates: Robin Wiley-Greene and Randy Kerr Jr.

State Senator District 28:

Republican candidates: Zach Taylor, Mike Haines, Jerri Parker, DannyWilliams and Christian Ford.

State Senator District 13:

Republican candidates: Greg McCortney and Carisa Roberson.

State Senator District 20:

Republican candidates: Sherrie Conley and Steve Herburger.

Shawnee Mayor:

Candidates: Dean Hudlow, Theresa Cody, Ron Gillham Sr and Ed Bolt.

Shawnee City Commission Ward Two Commissioner:

Candidates: Elliot Shuler and Bob Weaver.

Shawnee City Commission Ward Three Commissioner:

Candidates: Travis Flood and James Harrod.

Shawnee City Commission Ward Four Commissioner:

Candidates: Darren Rutherford and LaDonna Bryce.

Stover said wait times will likely be shortest in the middle of the morning and afternoon and anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Stover said anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information or view a sample ballot can do so online.

Voters can access the Online Voter Tool on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov.

Stover said those who voted by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.

In addition, Stover said as Oklahoma law states, every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place must show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.

These proofs of identities include showing a valid photo ID, a voter identification card or by signing an affidavit and voting a provisional ballot.

Stover said physically disabled voters who cannot enter the polling place, need help marking their ballots, blind or visually disabled voters and illiterate voters may be assisted by a person the voter chooses.

According to Stover, in all cases, a person providing assistance can't be the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer or an officer or agent of the voter’s union.

Those providing assistance must swear or affirm that the voter’s ballots will be marked in accordance with the voter’s wishes.

Stover said all blind, visually impaired and physically disabled voters in Pott. County may use the audio-tactile interface (ATI), a feature offered on all Oklahoma voting devices, to vote privately and independently, either at Pottawatomie County Election Board during early voting or at their assigned polling place on election day.

If voters have moved since the last election, but haven't transferred their voter registration to their new address, they may do so on Election Day by going to vote at the polling place where their registration has been in the past.

While voting, they may fill out a form instructing the County Election Board to transfer their registration to the new address before the next election.

Stover said any violation of election law will be reported to the proper law enforcement authorities.

Polling Place in Pottawatomie County include the following:

Rock Creek Baptist Church Precint 630001, Calvary Baptist Church Precinct 630002, First Church of the Nazarene Precinct 630003, the Shawnee YMCA Precinct 630006, University Baptist Church Precinct 630007, Redeemer Lutheran Church Precinct 630009, Grove School Precinct 630011, Wesley United Methodist Church Precinct 630012, Faith Community Church of God Precinct 630013, Temple Baptist Church Precinct 630015, Cross Connection Church Precinct 630018, Rock Creek Baptist Church Precinct 630021, Bethel Acres Assembly Precinct 630022, North Rock Creek High School Precinct 630024, Church of Christ Lakeview Precinct 630025, Bethel Acres Assembly Precinct 630026, Pink Town Hall Precinct 630027, Tecumseh City Hall Precinct 630029, Church of Christ in Tecumseh Precinct 630030, First United Methodist Church in McLoud Precinct 630031, Earlsboro Town Hall Precinct 630033, Tribbey Community Center Precinct 630037, St, Louis City Hall Precinct 630038 and Maud Community Center Precinct 630040.

Check your voter ID card for your polling place for visit www.elections.ok.gov.