Mike Booth re-elected to fourth term as Pott. County Sheriff

Elisabeth Slay

Mike Booth was re-elected as Sheriff of Pottawatomie County in the primary election Tuesday.

According to the Oklahoma County Election Board, Booth received 4,812 votes or 59.19 percent of the vote among the three Republican candidates vying for the seat.

Booth said he is honored to be elected as the county's Sheriff for the fourth term and looks forward to protecting and serving the communities in Pottawatomie County.

“It was amazing (to win); I was elated. Our law enforcement team is unbeatable," Booth said after the results posted Tuesday night.

The sheriff said at the end of this four year term, he will have been sheriff for 12 years and he is thankful for his family, team and the citizens of Pottawatomie County.

"I am proud to be in Pott. County. I am proud to be sheriff. I am proud of my team and we got four more years," he said.

Booth said he has always protected the county as sheriff with integrity and he will continue to do so for his fourth term.

According to Jeannie Stover, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary, Booth needed 50 plus one percent of the vote to win the election among the pool of three candidates.

Booth's opponents were Ben Henderson and Jeff Griffith.

Henderson received 1,144 votes or 14.07 percent of the vote while Griffith received 2,174 votes or 26.74 percent of the vote.