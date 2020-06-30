As the story unfolds,
start here.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month. Save 90%.
LOCAL

North Rock Creek, Dale elect new education board members

Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star
Election Results
Election Results

Voters in the North Rock Creek and Dale school districts elected school board members in Tuesday’s elections.

According to the Oklahoma Election Board, Adam L. Hester was elected as a board of education member in Office No. 5 for North Rock Creek Public Schools, earning 385 votes or 52.67 percent.

Hester's opponent, Rodney Casteel, received 346 votes or 47.33 percent.

In addition, Robin Wiley-Greene was elected to Office No. 5 of the Dale Board of Education and received 435 votes or 60.42 percent.

Wiley-Greene’s opponent, Randy Kerr Jr., received 285 votes or 39.58 percent of the vote.