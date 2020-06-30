OHP: Two fatalities reported in SH 102 crash north of McLoud

A three-vehicle crash on SH 102 claimed two lives Monday morning just north of McLoud in Pottawatomie County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that crash occurred about 8:23 a.m. on SH 102, about one-half mile north of Hazel Dell Road. That area is one mile north of McLoud in Pottawatomie County.

Two drivers - Stephan Ely, 24, Geary, and Patricia Hernandez, 36, Oklahoma City, died at the scene, the OHP said.

A 2005 Ford Explorer driven by Ely was southbound on SH 102, the patrol said, when the vehicle went left of center and struck a 2014 Ford F-150 on the driver side rear fender.

The Explorer overcorrected to the right, then re-entered the roadway before overturning one-half time and entering the northbound lanes of SH 102, the OHP said.

That’s where a 2008 GMC Yukon, driven by Hernandez, struck the driver’s side of the Explorer, troopers reported. Hernandez had to be freed by firefighters using the Hurst tool.

The OHP said Ely and Hernandez both died at the scene from their injuries.

Ely’s passenger, Mindy Miller, 57, Luther, was taken to OU Medical Center by REACT EMS for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-150, Brian Gilliam, 48, Wellston, and his passenger, Peggy Gilliam, 48, Wellston, were not injured, the patrol reported.

Hernandez had no passengers in her GMC Yukon, according to the patrol.

Troopers noted that seatbelts were equipped and in use by all. Both McLoud and Shawnee firefighters worked the scene, which was investigated by OHP Capt. Orr, who was assisted by Lt. Robison and Troopers Richardson and Ballard, as well as the McLoud Police and Fire Departments, Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office and Kickapoo tribal police.