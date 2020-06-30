Randy Thomas gets Republican nod, advances to November election

Incumbent District 2 Pottawatomie County Commissioner Randy Thomas won the Republican primary election Tuesday and now advances to face a Democratic opponent in November.

According to Jeannie Stover, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary, Thomas will run against Democratic candidate Norman Smith from the Tribbey area in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Thomas said he is grateful to all who voted for him and he's excited for the general election in November.

"I (want to) thank my supporters from the bottom of my heart. I’m grateful and thankful I get the chance to serve my people of District 2 and all of Pottawatomie county," Thomas said. "I look forward to November. I thank everyone for the support."

Results from the Oklahoma Election Board reveal Thomas received 1,945 votes or 74.64 percent of the vote.

His opponent, Jason M. Evans, received 661 votes or 25.36 percent.