Shawnee education board finds new member

The Shawnee Board of Education has selected Ian Brown, a Harrah High School graduate and a pastor at Life.Church, as its newest board member.

According to Cherity Pennington, Shawnee Public Schools Public Information Officer, Brown, of Shawnee, has a bachelor's degree in physical education and a master's degree in educational leadership studies.

Pennington also said Brown worked for various Oklahoma school districts including Stillwater Public Schools, Cleveland Public Schools and Bristow Public Schools.

"I have a passion for seeing public education win. The future of our state and country is centered around the quality and availability of public education," Brown said.

Brown said he looks forward to helping Shawnee schools move in a positive direction.