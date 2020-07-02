Several Fourth of July activities set around Shawnee area

Galen Hawes, ghawes@news-star.com

Celebrating the Fourth of July is about spending time with your loved ones while appreciating freedoms as Americans.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has canceled events in the past couple of months, there are many ways to celebrate and some exciting events to attend this holiday weekend. Some of those are:

Thursday, July 2

• Kickapoo Casino in Shawnee is hosting a Fourth of July event from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. featuring food trucks, inflatables, pay to play games and a Jason Young Band concert. Bring your own lawn chairs. A fireworks display begins at 9:40 p.m. and there will be drawings and other events in the casino.

Friday, July 3

• The Meeker Independence Day Celebration will be 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. July 3 at Meeker Lake. Fireworks are scheduled after dark. There will be turtle races, bounce houses, barrel train, fireworks after dark, vendors, music and karaoke. Limited number of hot dogs, water, and ice cream will be provided by the Meeker Fire Department. Vendors include The Healthy Hippo food truck, Sooner Kettle Corn, Red Dirt Concessions food truck, Upbeat Treats food truck, Kona Ice snow cones, Pure Nutrition Herbalife Shakes, Tidewater Winery, Paparazzi jewelry, Mary Kay Skincare, Thread Art Shirts/Blankets /Cups/Etc., Pampered Chef, Scentsy, The Green Owl embroidery and screen printing, Velvet Waters homemade soaps, scrubs, lip balm and bath bombs, Color Street nail polish wraps, Southern Roots Designs & CC Crafting, Usborne Books, First Baptist Church face painting and balloons, Vision Bank with free water bottles, Meeker Little League Football sign ups and free lemonade, Meeker High School Academic Team Lollipop pull and Italian Ice Pops fundraiser.

• Karaoke Party at the Brickhouse Saloon starting at 8 p.m. July 3. Show off your Independence Day karaoke skills at the Brickhouse in Downtown Shawnee.

• The Seminole Chamber of Commerce is presenting a fireworks display at Municipal Park July 3. The fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.

• FireLake Casino Fireworks Night from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 at the FireLake Casino in Shawnee. Social distancing must be followed. No groups of more than 10 shall gather in one spot and should be restricted to their group. No vendors will be allowed or activities. Individuals shall remain in or at the immediate vicinity of their vehicle. There shall be no circulating among the vehicles or family groups. Tune to KGFF 100.9 FM or 1450 AM at 10 p.m. for music during the fireworks show.

Saturday, July 4

• Shawnee Trading Post Fourth of July Sale starting at 9 a.m. located at the Shawnee Trading Post & Flea Market in Shawnee. Selling new, used, handcrafted, vintage, antiques and so much more. Food trucks, Kettle corn and great family fun. Rustic Forge will be there with all new handcrafted products, benches, knives, axes, tool sculptures and more.

• Shawnee’s Fourth of July Parade hosted by Veteran of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #1317 starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Shawnee community members can enjoy a Fourth of July celebration with a parade for children the morning of the holiday and with a celebration commemorating the 70th anniversary of South Korea Independence. Korean Veterans will be recognized with a coin memento. A relative will be able to receive the coin if a veteran is unable to attend the celebration or they have deceased. The children will receive a hot dog, chips, drinks and an American Flag. In addition, children 14 and under will receive a swim pass. Safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be put in place and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed.

• Saturday Night Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. located at the American Legion Shawnee Post 16 in the legion hall. Keep currency to $20 bills and smaller please.

• A Fireworks celebration will be at the Grand Casino Resort from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 4.