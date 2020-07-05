Shawnee police launch new citywide alert system

The Shawnee Police Department has launched a new alerting system for the city of Shawnee via the Smart911 App.

According to Shawnee police Cpl. Vivian Lozano, the application can be used by the citizens of Shawnee who will receive safety alerts.

"Be prepared and have a safe plan. Download the new alert system for the City of Shawnee and stay

aware of public safety alerts," Lozano said.

There are a few steps people need to do to get alerts and be enrolled in the system, Lozano said.

The steps include: downloading the Smart911 app, then comple the profile information. Under settings, subscribe to Emergency Notification from OK- City of Shawnee and finally, she said, select the method of notification.

Lozano said people can choose to receive emails, text messages or phone calls alerting them of any safety concerns.

Citizens enrolled in the program will receive notifications regarding weather concerns, road closures and other public safety information.