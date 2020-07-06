Pott. County Commissioners approve use of education sales tax funds

Pottawatomie County Commissioners approved various school districts to utilize county education sales tax money for several items during their regular meeting Monday, July 6.

The districts requested sales tax funds included Shawnee Public Schools, Tecumseh WPublic Schools, Earlsboro Public Schools, North Rock Public Schools, Bethel Public Schools, Macomb Public Schools, Grove Public Schools and Wanette Public Schools.

Shawnee Public Schools requested to use a portion of their sales tax money for three things, which included paying the final payment for a yearly technology lease to Dell Financial Services for $174,101.76, to pay the final payment for a yearly lease purchase agreement for the Brackeen property to Vision Bank for $75,685.97 and to pay a yearly lease payment of $604,083.60 to UMB Bank for the Stucker Athletic Facility remodel and paving projects at Will Rogers and Jefferson Elementary Schools.

Earlsboro Public Schools requested to use various portions of their sales tax money for items including to pay a monthly lease of $1,990.89 to First United Bank for a 2020 Saf-T-Liner school bus and to pay a monthly lease of $1,905.39 to First United Bank for a 2019 school bus.

North Rock Creek requested to use a portion of their sales tax money to pay a monthly lease payment of $7,960.00 to UMB Bank for the Elementary FEMA Safe Room Project.

Tecumseh Public School requested to use portions of their sales tax money for items including to pay a semi-annual lease payment of $9,992.70 to Empire Finance for a 2020 IC ADA school bus and to pay a semi-annual lease payment of $41,264.15 to Empire Finance for five 2020 IC school buses.

Bethel Public Schools requested to use a portion of their sales tax money to utilize a portion of their sales tax funds to continue paying monthly utilities to OG&E, ONG and Constellation.

Macomb Public Schools requested to use a portion of their sales tax funds to continue paying monthly electric services to OG&E.

Grove Public Schools requested to utilize a portion of their sales tax funds to continue paying monthly utilities to OG&E and ONG.

Wanette Public Schools requested to utilize a portion of their sales tax funds to continue paying monthly utilities to ONG, OG&E and Wanette Public Works Authority.

The nearly half-cent Pott. County Education sales tax was passed by voters in 2015 and began in July 2016 and will continue through 2026.

The sales tax provides funding for 14 different school districts in the county based on enrollment and districts can use the funds for technology or other needs approved by a vote of county commissioners.