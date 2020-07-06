Shawnee police respond to Sunday shooting at Dollar General

Shawnee police responded to a shooting at the Dollar General at Highland Street and Bryan Street Sunday, July 5 around 6:25 p.m.

According to Cpl. Vivan Lozano, an investigation revealed that various people met in the parking lot of the Dollar General to recover a reported stolen motorcycle.

"An argument ensued and shots were fired. At the time of the incident, Shawnee Police had no indication that anyone had been shot," Lozano said.

Lozano said it was later determined that a male had been shot, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"He was transported to OU Medical for treatment," Lozano said.

Lozano said James Tomlin, 34, was arrested on complaints of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and Dwayne Claytor, 41, was arrested on unrelated felony warrants.

The case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for review.

"This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed," Lozano said.

Check back for updates.