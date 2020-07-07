Enrollment Now Open to Public for Fall Music Lessons, Classes and Choirs at OBU

The OBU Music Preparatory Department is now enrolling for the fall semester. The department offers music lessons, classes and choirs, open to the community for all ages and levels. The fall term will run Aug. 10 through Nov. 20.

The enrollment deadline is Aug.1, with enrollments accepted through Aug. 10 as space allows. Instruction will return to in-person on campus, with safety protocols in place to protect both students and instructors.

Auditions for Shawnee Honor Choir (grades 3-7) and Concert Choir (grades 7-12) will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 5-6:30 p.m. No previous experience or special preparation is necessary for the audition. Auditions require a reservation which may be made by emailing prep@okbu.edu or calling (405) 585-4329.

Individual lessons are offered in piano, voice, strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. Lessons are scheduled directly with the instructor on a day and time that works best for the student. Group piano classes are offered for young beginners ages 5-6 (Keyboard Concepts I and II).

For more information about our programs, including tuition, instructors and enrollment, please visit our website at www.okbu.edu/prep, email at prep@okbu.edu or call (405) 585-4329.

For more information about OBU, visit okbu.edu.

