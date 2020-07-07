Shawnee police respond to accident on Kickapoo

Shawnee police officers responded to the 500 block of North Kickapoo at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday, where an accident took place and a driver was injured.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, an Animal Welfare truck was parked on the west side of Kickapoo Street and an Animal Welfare officer was searching for a dog when a Nissan Frontier traveling southbound rear-ended the truck.

"A small fire started under the hood of the Nissan and was extinguished by Sooner Wrecker Service who happened to be in the area," Lozano said.

Lozano said the driver of the Nissan was transferred to SSM Health St. Anthony Shawnee for further treatment. No other information was released Tuesday.