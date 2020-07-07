Shawnee’s Jones Theatres to reopen July 30 with Covid-19 safety measures

The Shawnee News-Star

With altered plans for re-opening, Shawnee’s Jones Theatres is now scheduled to reopen the Cinema Centre 8 on Thursday, July 30. Movies Six and the Hornbeck Theatre will follow a week or so later, but current plans are subject to film availability and any state and local restrictions.

Recently, movie studios pushed back opening dates on two major blockbusters: Christopher Nolan’s anticipated sci-fi thriller “Tenet” to August 12, and Disney’s live action “Mulan” to August 21. With the restrictions imposed in New York and California — -the two largest movie markets in the U.S. — studios chose to delay nationwide openings of the two films.

The local theatres, like movie theaters nationwide, have been closed since mid-March. Oklahoma permitted movie theaters to open in May, but availability of new movies has delayed re-openings.

“We’ve begun a serious regiment of cleaning, sanitizing and preparing our theatres for re-

opening. Protocols are being finalized to keep our guests and staff as safe as possible,” said

David Hammer, Jones Theatres General Manager.

Social distancing in auditoriums will include blocking off seating in every other row, as well as

skipping seats between groups. Auditorium capacities will be reduced to 30 percent until deemed safe to increase, Hammer added, and guests and staff will be required to wear masks in the lobby and restrooms.

The box office will accept cash, but credit card sales are urged. Concession sales will be by credit card only. Guests may purchase a gift card at the box office for use in the concession. Ongoing cleaning and sanitizing of the lobby and restrooms will be completed throughout the day. Showing times also will be altered to allow time for cleaning and sanitizing auditoriums between Shows, he said.

Other film titles expected to be in theatres include the Russell Crowe action thriller “Unhinged”

on July 31; the romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on August 7; the psychological

horror film “Saint Maud”, Disney/Marvel’s “New Mutants”, “Bill and Ted Face the Music” and

“Fatima” on August 28. Of course, all dates are flexible at this time.

Additionally, Warner Bros. will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Christopher Nolan’s

“Inception” with a theatrical re-release on July 31.

Jones Theatres, Inc. operates the Shawnee locations in partnership with international theatre

chain, AMC Theatres. Begun in 1914, Jones Theatres is celebrating its 106th year entertaining

Shawnee families. Updates on opening details and movie selections can be found on the new

official Jones Theatres Facebook page, or the Jones Theatres website at www.jonestheatres.com.