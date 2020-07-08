Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will have Free Admission during July and August

The Shawnee News-Star

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will be free for the months of July and August thanks to the generosity of the Lancaster/Schmidt Family. Temporarily, the museum will be only open Tuesday – Saturday, 10-5.

The Museum is limiting admission to 10 visitors in the gallery at a time. It is recommended to make online reservations at www.mgmoa.org/visit. In addition to limiting visitors and having hand sanitizer stations, wearing masks are also recommended while visiting the museum. A limited Gift Shop will be available during the museum’s open hours.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Visit www.mgmoa.org or call the museum at (405) 878-5300 for more information.

The MGMoA is funded in part by the Avedis Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts.