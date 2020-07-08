Shawnee resident Miriam Clouse turns 100 July 10

Longtime Shawnee resident mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Miriam Clouse will turn 100-years-old Thursday, July 10.

Clouse said she has lived in Shawnee since 1978 and was active in a variety of activities, including the Gem and Mineral Club when she was young.

"Now, I spend my time saying my prayers, reading and writing. I also share my home with a beautiful Siamese-mix, blue-eyed kitty named Mow-Mow, who is great company," Clouse said.

Clouse said she was born in Coffeyville, Kansas and she had six siblings — five brothers and one sister.

"One brother is still living. He resides in Budapest, Hungary. Last year he said he would come visit me for my 100th birthday," Clouse said. "Due to the pandemic, that isn't possible."

Clouse has three children, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

For Clouse, she said it's crazy she’s made it to 100, but she stays active and continues to live her life.

"(100) feels old. Actually, I stay busy and really haven't thought about it," Clouse said.