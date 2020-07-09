Group cancels 2020 Pottawatomie County Free Fair because of pandemic

Amid growing concerns over COVID-19, the Pottawatomie County Free Fair Board has decided to cancel this year's fair at the Shawnee Expo Center.

Planning for the 83rd annual event began last fall, but after consulting with health officials and area schools, the decision was made this week to cancel the event in the best interest of everyone.

Board Chairman Randy Gilbert, in a notice, said, "We will be counting down the days for the 2021 Pottawatomie County Free Fair.