Rookie of the Month: Lindsey Gervacio

Shawnee Police Officer Lindsey Gervacio graduated from the Basic Academy with the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training in February 2020.

She is also a graduate from the University of Oklahoma with a Criminal Justice degree.

Gervacio completed her field training program in June.

The officer was assigned to patrol and has joined her fellow officers in the field.

“I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can and being the best officer, I can be," Gervacio said. “It’s something that I always knew I wanted to do since I was a kid.”