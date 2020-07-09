Shawnee animal shelter at capacity, to waive adoption fees

Shawnee Animal Shelter is full and from July 10th thru July 17th adoption fees will be waived on any pet adoption.

Pets that are not already spayed or neutered will still require the necessary refundable deposit of $25.

Pets adopted to residents within the city limits will still need city license/rabies fee which are $5 altered and $10 un-altered.

Shelter hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

Call the Shelter with any questions at 405-878-1531.