Shawnee police make additional arrests in Dollar General shooting

Shawnee police officers have made two additional arrests in connection with a shooting at the Dollar General at Highland Street and Bryan Street which occurred Sunday, July 5.

Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano said in a statement released Thursday that officers arrested Justin Hall, 33, Tuesday and Robert Coop, 49, Thursday.

Lozano said both were jailed on complaints of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Possessing a Firearm While Committing a Felony.

According to Lozano, an investigation revealed that various people met in the parking lot of the Dollar General to recover a reported stolen motorcycle.

"An argument ensued and shots were fired. At the time of the incident, Shawnee Police had no indication that anyone had been shot," Lozano said.

Lozano said Hall and Coop were among those involved in the shooting, in which a male was shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"He was transported to OU Medical for treatment," Lozano said.

In addition to Hall and Coop, Lozano said James Tomlin, 34, was arrested on complaints of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and Dwayne Claytor, 41, was arrested on unrelated felony warrants.

