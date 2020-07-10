As the story unfolds,
Shawnee Lions Club to hold special meeting July 16

Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee Lions Club will host a special meeting highlighting the organization’s last year and installing new officers to the club at Gordon Cooper Technology Center on Thursday, July 16.

The meeting will be a “Year in Review” and will honor the principal and librarian of Horace Mann Elementary School. 

"This will be a truly  special meeting as we head into the next century of Lions Club in Shawnee," outgoing club president, Greg Arbuckle said.