Deputies, US Marshals serve warrant, make felony arrest at rural Shawnee home

A Shawnee man is jailed on numerous charges after the sheriff’s warrant team and U.S. Marshals surrounded his home on Lake Road to serve felony warrants for recently-file charges, including child abuse and fourth-degree arson.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said the warrants team had felony warrants for William Curtis Lynn, 34, a man they’ve dealt with many times before, including being involved in a police pursuit of him as recently as last month.

The team and U.S. Marshals went to Lynn’s home Monday, located on Lake Road near Drummond Road. The roadway was closed in that area during a brief standoff as they served a search warrant to make that arrest. Lynn remained jailed Tuesday in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on numerous charges filed earlier this month. Pottawatomie County court records show Lynn has been charged with child abuse, fourth-degree arson, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon endangering others while attempting to elude police, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and knowingly concealing stolen property. His next court dates are set in September.