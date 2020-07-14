After 25 years in business, Shawnee's Golden Corral to close

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a longtime Shawnee buffet will shutter its doors because of the pandemic and a loss of business.

Shawnee's Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 2513 N. Harrison, will serve meals for the last time on Wednesday, July 15.

The popular eatery and buffet not only served Shawnee residents and families, and often sponsored veterans meals, but also served as a meeting place for many Shawnee civic groups.

News of the closure was announced on the restaurant Facebook page over the weekend.

"With a heavy heart we just cannot continue to operate in the climate that the pandemic has caused," the post by franchise owner Jason Dibler reads, continuing that the Shawnee location has been there for 25 years.

"Please keep our employees in your prayers. They are the very best of us and we truly are family," the post reads. "We love you Shawnee"

The franchise owner will continue to operate a Golden Corral restaurant at Interstate 40 and MacArthur in Oklahoma City.