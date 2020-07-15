Shawnee’s bond issue election set Aug. 25

Staff reports

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shawnee Public Schools canceled an election April 7 for bond propositions totaling $18.125 million, but that election has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Most of the funds being proposed are for school site improvements and new equipment.

According to SPS Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, the election will have two propositions, with the first requesting funding for remodeling and site improvements and the other for transportation.

Pennington said the first proposition is for $16,925,000, which the district would use to purchase new furniture, equipment and school site construction.

The second proposition, Pennington said, is for $1.2 million, which the district would use for buses and transportation.

School bond issues must pass by a 60 percent supermajority.

Pennington said the average homeowner in Shawnee’s I-93 school district would pay approximately $3 more per month or $36 per year in property taxes if the bond issues are passed.

Since the election was rescheduled, Pennington said the Oklahoma State Election Board released information regarding new absentee ballot procedures.

That information can be found at https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Absentee_Voter_Verification.html

