3 Things to Do This Weekend

Saturday, July 18

Attend the City of Five Nations Downtown Show and Shine Saturday, July 18 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Upon arriving at the event people must enter in Market Street at 9th Street. Parking will only be allowed on Main Street. Attendees will be directed once they arrive to the “cars and coffee” type of show.

Saturday, July 18

Visit the Jurassic Quest Drive Through experience Saturday, July 18 at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds. There will be life-size dinosaurs and an hour lon virtual tour for $49 per vehicle. The exhibit will be open from July 18 to July 26.

Saturday, July 18

Lowes will be hosting a pet adoption for the Shawnee Animal Shelter this Saturday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adoption fees will be waived on any pet adopted

Pets not already spayed or neutered will still require the necessary refundable deposit which is $25. For more info call the shelter at 405-878-1531.