Macomb, McLoud schools approved to use sales tax for items

Pottawatomie County Commissioners approved school districts Macomb and McLoud to utilize sales tax for various items including purchasing furniture, bills and other items.

In the meeting, District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas said Macomb Public Schools wanted to use their sales tax to purchase new classroom furniture such as tables and chairs for $12,911.

In addition to Macomb, Commissioners also approved McLoud Public Schools to use their sales tax money to pay various monthly bills to OG&E, ONG, and McLoud Water Department.

The nearly half-cent Pott. County Education sales tax was passed by voters in 2015 and began in July 2016 and will continue through 2026.

The sales tax provides funding for 14 different school districts in the county based on enrollment and districts can use the funds for technology or other needs approved by a vote of county commissioners.