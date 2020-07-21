Shawnee collision under investigation after 8 people injured

Eight people were injured in a two-vehicle collision that is under investigation and occurred around 3 p.m. on Monday, July 20, on State Highway 3 just west of Brangus Road, about one-half a mile east of Shawnee.

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Post, Mallory Potter, 29 of Shawnee, was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger when she was involved in an accident that injured her and seven others.

Potter was taken to OU Medical Hospital in Oklahoma City in critical condition with leg, trunk internal and external injuries, the patrol said.

The report said among those injured were two passengers in Potter’s car — Timmy Potter, 29 of Shawnee, who was transported by REACT EMS to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee and treated and released and a 17-year-old female of Seminole who was also treated and released for unspecified injuries.

In addition to those in Potter’s car, the report said 26-year-old Deric Mitchell of Meeker was also involved in the collision and was driving a 2018 Chevy Sonic.

Mitchell was transported by REACT EMS and admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in fair condition with head, trunk internal and external injuries.

Post said four passengers were in Mitchell’s car and injured — Lillie Grady, 20 of Oklahoma City, a two-month-old male of Meeker, a four-year-old female of Meeker and Brandy Alexander, 30, of Chandler.

Grady was transported by ambulance to OU Medical Center in fair condition with head, trunk internal and external injuries, the OHP said, and the two-month-old also went by ambulance and was admitted at OU Medical Center in fair condition with leg, trunk internal and external injuries. The four-year-old was transported by Air Evac helicopter ambulance to OU Medical Center and was admitted with leg, trunk internal and external injuries and Alexander was admitted in fair condition with unknown injuries after being transported by REACT ambulance.

As far as what happened, the report said the collision is under investigation.

In his report, Post said seatbelts were in use by Mallory Potter and Timmy Potter, but not the 17-year-old passenger in that vehicle.

In Mitchell’s vehicle, seat belts were in use by his three passengers, the patrol reported.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Adam Post #407 of the Pottawatomie/Lincoln County detachment of Troop A, and he was assisted by Trooper Zach Hargus #331 of Troop A, Shawnee Police Department, REACT EMS, Shawnee Fire Department, Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Department and Air Evac.