Shawnee police investigate late-night shots fired call

Shawnee officers responded to a shots fired call which occurred Monday, July 20 around 11:05 p.m.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, officers were called to the 500 block of W. Ford where a shooting took place.

“A preliminary investigation was conducted at the scene and witnesses were interviewed,” Lozano said. “One male had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.”

Lozano said the man was transported to Oklahoma City for medical treatment and the incident is still under investigation.