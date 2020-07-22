Crime brief: Shawnee police make arrest in shooting incident

Shawnee police have made an arrest in connection with a July 20 shooting incident.

The Shawnee Police Department requested the assistance of the US Marshals on July

21 and suspect Rondell Carter, 22, was located and arrested in Oklahoma City, said Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano.

He was transported to Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on complaints of shooting with the intent to kill, unlawful discharge of a firearm

into a dwelling and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Case reports will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for consideration of formal charges.

Shawnee officers responded to a shots fired call that occurred Monday, July 20 around 11:05 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Ford.

“A preliminary investigation was conducted at the scene and witnesses were interviewed,” Lozano said. “One male had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.”

Lozano said the man was transported to Oklahoma City for medical treatment.