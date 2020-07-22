Volunteers Restock SSC Food Pantry

The Shawnee News-Star

A group of community supporters and Seminole State College employees spent the morning of July 17 restocking the SSC Food Pantry with more than 3,000 pounds of food.

Volunteers included Shane Marshall, Heather Marshall, Christal Knowles, Carol Parker, Christine McKee, Dan Hill, Rita Story-Schell and Beckham Schell.

Pictured, SSC Women’s Soccer Coach Dan Hill unloads a box of supplies for the Food Pantry.

The Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout the summer.

Free supplemental food assistance is available to all SSC students.