Oklahoma Fishing Report

The Shawnee News-Star

Northeast

Birch: July 19. Elevation normal, water 80’s and stained. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around points. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam and around creek channels. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Fort Gibson: July 20. Elevation normal, water 83 with 1’ visibility. White bass good on jigs, sassy shad, slabs, small lures, spoons, and top water around flats, main lake, and points. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure, main lake, points, rocks, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad around channels, main lake, and river channel. Trolling for white bass is a very consistent way for boaters to catch fish right now. Some anglers are having success catching white bass as they feed on or near the surface during late evening or early morning hours. As we near the end of spawning season, noodling activity is slowing down. Noodlers report that the amount of fish in the holes is fair at best. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: July 19. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around the main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around the main lake. Bluegill sunfish good on jigs and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: July 21. Elevation above average, water 1’ above, 80’s, and stained. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, grasshoppers, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, and worms around channels, flats, main lake, and shallows. White bass and striped hybrid bass good on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, minnows, sassy shad, spinnerbaits, and top water below the dam, and around main lake, points, riprap, and bridges and submerged islands. White and black crappie good on grubs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: July 17, 2020. Elevation above average, water 85. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. White bass fair on small lures around main lake and points. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: July 17. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs, and powerbait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is fair during periods of low or no flow. Usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah county.

Skiatook: July 19. Elevation normal, water clear and in the 80’s. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on cut bait, live shad, and spoons around the main lake and 20-30 ft deep. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, standing timber, and 10-15ft deep. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: July 20. Elevation normal, water 80’s and murky. Striped hybrid bass fair on live bait and slabs around dam and main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: July 19. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around brush structure, docks, and points. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam, and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: July 19. Elevation above average, water 84 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs, and plastics around brush structure, channels, standing timber, drop offs, and ledges. Black and white crappie good on jigs and small lures around brush structure. White bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around channels, flats, and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: July 19. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on plastics around shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around the main lake. Flathead catfish fair on live shad and snagging below the dam and around the main lake. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: July 19. Elevation normal, water clear. Striped hybrid bass and white bass good on shad, slabs, and sunfish around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Elmer: July 20. Elevation below average, water murky and in the upper 80’s. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait around channels and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Foss: July 20. Elevation 1.25 ft below, gates closed, water mid 70’s and clear. Bass fair to good with spinnerbaits. Striped bass hybrid fair along dam with hard baits. Walleye fair with worms. Crappie slow. Catfish fair to good along North side and into reserve. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: July 21. Elevation below average, water 80’s and murky. Channel catfish good on dough bait below the dam, and around channels, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Southeast

Broken Bow: July 17. Elevation below average, water 89. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on plastics around brush structure and points. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: July 17. Elevation normal, water 87 and clearing. White bass good on slabs around channels and main lake. Blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, grubs, shad, and worms around main lake, river channel, and rocks. Black crappie slow on jigs and minnows around coves and docks. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: July 17. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: July 20. Elevation normal, water 90 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp, and worms around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: July 17. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, powerbait, tube jigs, and worms around creek channels, rocks, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: July 17. Elevation normal, water 85. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, flukes, and plastics around brush structure, coves, main lake, and points. White and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, jigs, top water, and look for surfacing schools around coves, dam, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: July 17. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and top water around channels and coves. Black crappie good on jigs and minnows around brushes structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and hot dogs around river channel and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: July 17. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastics, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, and shad below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river mouth, and shorelines. Black and white crappie good on jigs around rocks, shorelines, standing timber, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: July 18. Elevation normal, water 84. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and top water around brush structure, channels, points, riprap, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, shad, and sunfish around creek channels, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. White crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: July 17. Elevation normal, water 84. Striped bass good on Alabama rig, live bait, and top water around flats and main lake. Black crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on shad around the main lake and river channel. Topwater bite is on !! Anglers should get out early in the morning to find surface feeding striper, as the morning progresses anglers should switch to trolling A rigs after surface feeding fish have went into deeper water. Crappie have been very slow the past week. Catfish are still being caught near cleaning docks on cut bait. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.

Wister: July 17. Elevation below average, water 85 and cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics, spinnerbaits, and top water around brushes structure, channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. White and black crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brushes structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Leflore County.

Southwest

Ellsworth: July 20. Elevation below average, water upper 80’s and murky. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait around channels and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Ft. Cobb: July 20. Elevation below average, water cloudy and upper 80’s. Saugeye slow on jigs around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: July 20. Elevation below average, water clear and upper 80’s. Channel and blue catfish slow on cut bait around channels and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Waurika: July 21. Elevation normal, water 80’s and clearing. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits and spoons around docks, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around channels, creek channels, and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.