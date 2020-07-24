3 Things to Do This Weekend: July 25-26

Saturday, July 25

Get out of the summer heat by swimming at the Shawnee Splash Pad, which reopened Friday, June 12 after being closed for several weeks. There is something for everyone from the pools to the climbing walls to the lazy river. The Splash Pad is open noon to 8 p.m.

Attend the Elvis Through The Years event at the Ritz Theater of Shawnee located at 10 W. Main Street Saturday, July 25 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Visit the G & S Shawnee Gun Show Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Heart of Exposition Center. General admission for the event is $8.