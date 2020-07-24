ODOT seeking input on transit services for seniors and disabled Oklahomans

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting several regional telephone town hall meetings to present information and get public input on transit services, gaps and unmet needs for seniors and disabled Oklahomans in communities statewide.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, participants will take part via a telephone call rather than attending an in-person meeting. The Department encourages participation from transit service organizations as well as senior citizens, disabled Oklahomans and caretakers who use public transit.

Those who want to participate will need to visit https://vekeo.com/okdot/ to pre-register for the meeting in the region in which they live or use transit service. Participants will receive a call on their designated date and time to be connected to the meeting.

The regions are set by county as follows:

Region 1 – Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole

Region 2 – Alfalfa, Blaine, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Mayes, Noble, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Washington

Region 3 – Beaver, Beckham, Caddo, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Major, Roger Mills, Stephens, Texas, Tillman, Washita, Woods, Woodward

Region 4 – Coal, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Latimer, LeFlore, Love, McCurtain, McIntosh, Marshall, Murray, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Wagoner

A map of these regions is include below for reference.

The Tulsa metro area program is administered locally by the Indian Nations Council of Governments rather than ODOT, and will not be included in the regional groups on this call. Transit stakeholders in the Tulsa area with questions about service for the elderly and disabled in their communities should visit the INCOG website www.incog.org or call INCOG at 918-584-7526.

Regional Human Services Transit Plan – Telephone Meeting Schedule

Pre-register at https://vekeo.com/okdot/

Tuesday, July 28

Region 4 meeting – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Region 3 meeting – 2-3 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

Region 2 meeting – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Region 1 meeting – 2-3 p.m.

This opportunity for stakeholder input is part of the Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan, which will provide recommendations to better serve the elderly and disabled as ODOT assumes responsibility for the Federal Transit Administration’s Section 5310 program previously administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. This program provides federal funds for nonprofit and community organizations which provide public transportation services for seniors and Oklahomans with disabilities.

Members of the public with questions about the pre-registrations or meetings can contact the ODOT Office of Mobility & Public Transit at 405-464-3251 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email vclark@odot.org.

To request an accommodation please contact the ADA Coordinator at 405-521-4140 or the Oklahoma Relay Service at 1-800-722-0353, no later than 72 hours before any scheduled event. If you have any ADA or Title VI questions email ODOT-ada-titlevi@odot.org.