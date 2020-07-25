FREE ATHLETIC PHYSICALS OFFERED AUG. 13

Free athletic physicals will be available at Shawnee Middle School (North Entrance) from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13 for all incoming 6th-12th grade students who plan to participate in extracurricular activities.

The physical exam and parental consent form must be completed and signed before the physical. All forms are available at www.ossaa.com (Miscellaneous Forms). Athletes who do not have the physical exam and parental consent form printed, completed, and signed will not be able to enter the building for a physical.

Only one parent/guardian will be allowed to accompany the athlete, and both athletes and parents must wear a mask.

For more information, email Todd Boyer, director of athletics and activities, at tboyer@shawnee.k12.ok.us.