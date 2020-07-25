SSM Health names Darin Farrell as Vice President of Operations for St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee

Shawnee - SSM Health has named Darin Farrell the Vice President of Operations for St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee.

Farrell brings with him over 25 years of experience in health care. He most recently served as Vice President of Operations for Mercy Hospital Ardmore. In his role, he was responsible for the overall operations of the hospital to include growth and financial improvement, and he served as a senior member of the quality council and senior administrator for various inpatient and outpatient departments.

“Darin is a proven leader that brings an ideal combination of knowledge, experience and hospital operational expertise,” says Angi Mohr, President, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee. “I believe Darin will be a great addition to our senior leadership team and will be an asset in upholding our ministry values and implementing our Mission.”

In addition to working for Mercy, Farrell has also served as the Chief Executive Officer for Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Sulphur, OK. While there, Farrell successfully transitioned the 25-bed hospital to a critical access hospital. In addition, he ran a successful county sales tax campaign that was used to build a new replacement facility for the community.

Farrell has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s degree from East Central University, Ada, OK.

Farrell has been married to his wife Sarah for 22 years and they have three children, Jacob who attends Oklahoma State University and is on the football team, John who attends the University of Oklahoma and is a member of the co-ed cheerleading squad, and Jenna, a Junior in high school.